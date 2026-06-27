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C.J. Abrams
Washington Nationals

C.J. Abrams

Washington Nationals • #5 SS

C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Orioles On June 27

C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Abrams has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Abrams is hitting for a .282 BA, .365 OBP and .520 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .885, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 57 runs (5th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 13 steals on 17 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. Abrams

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