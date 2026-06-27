C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Orioles On June 27

Abrams is hitting for a .282 BA, .365 OBP and .520 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .885, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 57 runs (5th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 13 steals on 17 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.

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