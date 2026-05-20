C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face Mets On May 20

Abrams is hitting for a .295 BA, .386 OBP and .523 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .909, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 39 runs (4th in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Mets.

Zach Thornton will make his first start of the season for the Mets.

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