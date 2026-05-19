C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face Mets On May 19

Abrams is hitting for a .299 BA, .384 OBP and .529 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .913, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 39 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 6 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.

The Mets are sending Nolan McLean (2-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

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