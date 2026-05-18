C.J. Abrams And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On May 18

Abrams is hitting for a .298 BA, .388 OBP and .530 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .918, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 38 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

The Mets are sending Christian Scott (0-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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