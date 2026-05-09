C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Marlins On May 9

Abrams is hitting for a .291 BA, .394 OBP and .537 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs (1st in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.82 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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