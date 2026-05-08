C.J. Abrams And Nationals Square Off Against Marlins On May 8

Abrams is hitting for a .290 BA, .391 OBP and .542 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Robby Snelling will start for the Marlins, his first of the season.

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