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C.J. Abrams
Washington Nationals

C.J. Abrams

Washington Nationals • #5 SS

C.J. Abrams And Nationals Square Off Against Marlins On May 8

C.J. Abrams and his Washington Nationals will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Abrams has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Abrams is hitting for a .290 BA, .391 OBP and .542 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Robby Snelling will start for the Marlins, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. Abrams

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