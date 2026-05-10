C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Marlins On May 10

Abrams is hitting for a .295 BA, .394 OBP and .547 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .941, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 23 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (1st in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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