C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Marlins On June 3

Abrams is hitting for a .293 BA, .387 OBP and .532 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .919, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Max Meyer (5-0) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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