C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Marlins On June 2

Abrams is hitting for a .294 BA, .389 OBP and .537 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .926, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Lake Bachar starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.

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