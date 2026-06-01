C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Marlins On June 1

Abrams is hitting for a .294 BA, .391 OBP and .542 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Padres.

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (3-4) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.66 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.

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