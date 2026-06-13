C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Mariners On June 13

Abrams is hitting for a .284 BA, .375 OBP and .520 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .895, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 51 runs (4th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo (2-5 with a 5.16 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season.

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