C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Mariners On June 12

Abrams is hitting for a .287 BA, .378 OBP and .526 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .905, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 51 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Bryce Miller (2-0 with a 1.33 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season.

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