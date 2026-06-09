C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face Giants On June 9

Abrams is hitting for a .289 BA, .382 OBP and .533 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .915, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 42 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Giants.

Adrian Houser gets the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.49 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.