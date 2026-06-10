C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Giants On June 10

Abrams is hitting for a .283 BA, .375 OBP and .522 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .897, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray (4-6 with a 4.12 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season.

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