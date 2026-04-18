C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Giants On April 18

Abrams is hitting for a .364 BA, .469 OBP and .682 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.151, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Adrian Houser makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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