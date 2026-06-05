C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face Diamondbacks On June 5

Abrams is hitting for a .288 BA, .381 OBP and .522 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Merrill Kelly (5-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season.

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