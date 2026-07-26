C.J. Abrams And Nationals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 26

Abrams is hitting for a .293 BA, .364 OBP and .557 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 79 runs (1st in MLB). Abrams has recorded 17 steals on 22 attempts. He collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Kohl Drake (0-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his second this season.

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