FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
C.J. Abrams
Washington Nationals

C.J. Abrams

Washington Nationals • #5 SS

C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face Diamondbacks On July 25

C.J. Abrams and his Washington Nationals will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Abrams has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Abrams is hitting for a .288 BA, .361 OBP and .544 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .905, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 76 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded 16 steals on 20 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. Abrams

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News