C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face Diamondbacks On July 25

Abrams is hitting for a .288 BA, .361 OBP and .544 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .905, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 76 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded 16 steals on 20 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.

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