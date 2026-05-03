C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Brewers On May 3

Abrams is hitting for a .289 BA, .403 OBP and .535 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .938, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 17 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs (5th in MLB). Abrams has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Brewers.

The Brewers have yet to named a starting pitcher.

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