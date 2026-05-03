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C.J. Abrams
Washington Nationals

C.J. Abrams

Washington Nationals • #5 SS

C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Brewers On May 3

C.J. Abrams and his Washington Nationals will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Abrams has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Abrams is hitting for a .289 BA, .403 OBP and .535 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .938, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 17 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs (5th in MLB). Abrams has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Brewers.

The Brewers have yet to named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. Abrams

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