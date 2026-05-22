C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Braves On May 22

Abrams is hitting for a .297 BA, .391 OBP and .533 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .924, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 42 runs (1st in MLB). Abrams has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Mets.

Bryce Elder (4-2 with a 2.01 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season.

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