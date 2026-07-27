C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Blue Jays On July 27

Abrams is hitting for a .297 BA, .367 OBP and .573 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .940, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 82 runs (1st in MLB). Abrams has recorded 17 steals on 22 attempts. He mashed two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

The Blue Jays are sending Max Scherzer (1-4) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 10.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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