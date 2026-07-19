C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face Athletics On July 19

Abrams is hitting for a .274 BA, .349 OBP and .506 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 57 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded 15 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending Jacob Lopez (4-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 6.83 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.

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