C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Athletics On July 18

Abrams is hitting for a .277 BA, .353 OBP and .511 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .864, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 400 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded 15 steals on 19 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn gets the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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