FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
C.J. Abrams
Washington Nationals

C.J. Abrams

Washington Nationals • #5 SS

C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Athletics On July 18

C.J. Abrams and his Washington Nationals will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Abrams has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Abrams is hitting for a .277 BA, .353 OBP and .511 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .864, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 400 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded 15 steals on 19 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn gets the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. Abrams

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News