C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Athletics On July 17

Abrams is hitting for a .275 BA, .352 OBP and .510 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 56 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (5th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 15 steals on 19 attempts. In his last action (on July 12 against the Yankees) he went 1 for 4.

Gage Jump (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.51 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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