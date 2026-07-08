C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Astros On July 8

Abrams is hitting for a .276 BA, .354 OBP and .509 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 55 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 65 runs (4th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 15 steals on 19 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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