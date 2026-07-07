C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Astros On July 7

Abrams is hitting for a .274 BA, .351 OBP and .509 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 55 runs. In 373 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs (5th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 15 steals on 19 attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai (5-4 with a 6.14 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season.

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