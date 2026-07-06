C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Astros On July 6

Abrams is hitting for a .269 BA, .348 OBP and .498 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 53 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 61 runs (8th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 14 steals on 18 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Mike Burrows gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 5.58 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

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