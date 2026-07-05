Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Yankees On July 5

Buxton is hitting for a .269 BA, .326 OBP and .574 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .900, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (3-6) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.08 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

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