Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Yankees On July 4

Buxton is hitting for a .268 BA, .325 OBP and .573 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent action (on June 28 against the Rockies) he went 0 for 4.

Brendan Beck will start for the Yankees, his first this season.

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