Byron Buxton And Twins Take On White Sox On May 28

Buxton is hitting for a .259 BA, .319 OBP and .579 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Davis Martin gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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