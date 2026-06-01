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Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against White Sox On June 1

Byron Buxton and his Minnesota Twins will face the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, on Monday, June 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Buxton has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .260 BA, .323 OBP and .563 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .886, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

The White Sox are sending David Sandlin (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

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