Byron Buxton And Twins Face Tigers On June 9

Buxton is hitting for a .257 BA, .319 OBP and .549 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored 41 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs. Buxton has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Royals.

Troy Melton gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA and nine strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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