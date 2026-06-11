Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Tigers On June 11

Buxton is hitting for a .260 BA, .322 OBP and .566 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 32 runs. Buxton has recorded six steals on six attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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