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Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Tigers On June 10

Byron Buxton and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Buxton has +245 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .255 BA, .316 OBP and .554 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 42 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs. Buxton has recorded five steals on five attempts. He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (3-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.21 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

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