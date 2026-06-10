Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Tigers On June 10

Buxton is hitting for a .255 BA, .316 OBP and .554 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 42 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs. Buxton has recorded five steals on five attempts. He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (3-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.21 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

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