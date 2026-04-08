Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Tigers On April 8
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Buxton has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Buxton is hitting for a .158 BA, .233 OBP and .263 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .496 and he has scored five runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Tigers.
Framber Valdez (1-0) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.