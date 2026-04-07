Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Tigers On April 7

Buxton is hitting for a .147 BA, .211 OBP and .265 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .475 and he has scored four runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Tarik Skubal (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.