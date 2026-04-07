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Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Tigers On April 7

Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Buxton has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .147 BA, .211 OBP and .265 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .475 and he has scored four runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Tarik Skubal (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

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