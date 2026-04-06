Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Tigers On April 6

Buxton is hitting for a .133 BA, .182 OBP and .233 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .415 and he has scored two runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Tigers are sending Casey Mize (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.