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Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Tigers On April 6

Byron Buxton and his Minnesota Twins will face the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, on Monday, April 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Buxton has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .133 BA, .182 OBP and .233 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .415 and he has scored two runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Tigers are sending Casey Mize (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

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