Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Royals On June 7

Buxton is hitting for a .257 BA, .319 OBP and .549 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored 41 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs. Buxton has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Noah Cameron (2-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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