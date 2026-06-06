Byron Buxton And Twins Face Royals On June 6

Buxton is hitting for a .257 BA, .319 OBP and .549 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored 41 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs. Buxton has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Royals.

Luinder Avila (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his third of the season.