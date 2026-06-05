Byron Buxton And Twins Face Royals On June 5

Buxton is hitting for a .258 BA, .320 OBP and .551 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .871 and he has scored 41 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs. Buxton has recorded five steals on five attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Royals.

The Royals will send Michael Wacha (4-3) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.23 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.

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