Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Royals On June 4

Buxton is hitting for a .253 BA, .314 OBP and .538 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 40 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. Buxton has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Seth Lugo (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.55 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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