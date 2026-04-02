Byron Buxton And Twins Face Royals On April 2

Buxton had a .264 BA, .327 OBP and .551 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .878, which ranked 9th in MLB, and he scored 97 runs. In 542 plate appearances, he hit 35 home runs (13th in MLB) and drove in 83 runs. Buxton recorded 24 steals on 24 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Cole Ragans (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

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