Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Rockies On June 28

Buxton is hitting for a .272 BA, .329 OBP and .581 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .910, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (2-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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