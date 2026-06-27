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Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Play Rockies On June 27

Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Target Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Buxton has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .276 BA, .331 OBP and .588 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .920, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (2-9) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 7.11 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

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