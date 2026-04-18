Byron Buxton And Twins Face Reds On April 18

Buxton is hitting for a .236 BA, .300 OBP and .431 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 15 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in four runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.85 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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