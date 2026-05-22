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Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Red Sox On May 22

Byron Buxton and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, May 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Buxton has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .260 BA, .320 OBP and .576 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .896, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Payton Tolle (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.05 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

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