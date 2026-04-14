Byron Buxton And Twins Play Red Sox On April 14

Buxton is hitting for a .200 BA, .269 OBP and .333 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored 11 runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Sonny Gray (2-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.