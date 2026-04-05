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Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Rays On April 5

Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Buxton has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .154 BA, .207 OBP and .269 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .476 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (0-0) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

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