Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Rays On April 5
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Buxton has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Buxton is hitting for a .154 BA, .207 OBP and .269 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .476 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rays.
Nick Martinez (0-0) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.