Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Rays On April 5

Buxton is hitting for a .154 BA, .207 OBP and .269 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .476 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (0-0) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.

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