Byron Buxton And Twins Play Rays On April 3

Buxton is hitting for a .174 BA, .200 OBP and .304 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .504 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Royals.

The Rays will look to Joe Boyle (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.