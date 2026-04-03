Byron Buxton And Twins Play Rays On April 3
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Buxton has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Buxton is hitting for a .174 BA, .200 OBP and .304 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .504 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Royals.
The Rays will look to Joe Boyle (0-0) in his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.