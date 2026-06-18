Byron Buxton And Twins Play Rangers On June 18

Buxton is hitting for a .275 BA, .336 OBP and .601 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .936, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter (3-6 with a 4.86 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season.

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